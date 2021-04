Elicottero Ingenuity: oggi il secondo volo su Marte, primi dati nel pomeriggio

How do you top #MarsHelicopter’s historic first flight? Go bigger.



We'll attempt a more challenging 2nd flight on April 22: 50-second flight time, climb to ~16 ft (5m), and 5º tilt to accelerate sideways ~7 ft (2m). We'll update you here with the results. https://t.co/tDmJJNjPPk pic.twitter.com/laAIcL4UgS