The Game Awards 2022, le nomination: God Of War Ragnarök fa il botto

06 Luglio 2022
Sono uscite le nomination per i The Game Awards 2022: sono ben 31 le categorie quest'anno per quelli che si possono considerare gli equivalenti degli Oscar per il mondo dei videogiochi. Al solito, la categoria più osservata è quella del Game of The Year, ovvero il miglior gioco nel complesso. Per ogni categoria ci sono molteplici titoli tra cui scegliere - generalmente intorno ai cinque: il pubblico è parte integrante del processo di scelta dei vincitori, visto che tutti possono votare. Basta registrare un account.
A breve vi mostreremo tutte le nomination, ma intanto qualche rapida considerazione. Possiamo dire che le categorie top sono sostanzialmente dominate da una manciata di titoli - God of War Ragnarök (recensione), Horizon Forbidden West (recensione) ed Elden Ring spiccano in particolare. Ragnarök è in assoluto il campione di nomination, con ben 10, seguito a ruota da Elden Ring con 8. Tra le sorprese dell'anno spicca invece Stray, il "simulatore di gatto" di BlueTwelve Studio che ha addirittura un punteggio perfetto di 10/10 su Steam (più precisamente, il 97% di recensioni positive su un totale di poco meno di 48.000).
La cerimonia dei Game Awards 2022 si terrà l'8 dicembre; ci sarà tempo fino al 7 dicembre per votare. Ecco tutte le nomination:
GAME OF THE YEAR
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God Of War: Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
MIGLIOR REGIA
- Elden Ring
- God Of War: Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
- Stray
MIGLIOR COMPARTO NARRATIVO
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God Of War: Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
MIGLIOR ART DIRECTION
- Elden Ring
- God Of War: Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Scorn
- Stray
MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA E MUSICA
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God Of War: Ragnarök
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
MIGLIORI EFFETTI SONORI
- Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Elden Ring
- God Of War: Ragnarök
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Forbidden West
MIGLIOR RECITAZIONE
- A Plague Tale: Requiem: Charlotte McBurney
- God Of War: Ragnarök: Christopher Judge
- God Of War: Ragnarök: Sunny Suljic
- Horizon Forbidden West: Ashly Burch
- Immortality: Manon Gage
GIOCHI D'IMPATTO
- A Memoir Blue
- As Dusk Falls
- Citizen Sleeper
- Endling - Extinction is Forever
- Hindsight
- I Was A Teenage Exocolonist
MIGLIOR GIOCO IN CORSO
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
MIGLIOR GIOCO INDIE
- Cult Of The Lamb
- Neon White
- Sifu
- Stray
- Tunic
MIGLIOR GIOCO MOBILE
- Apex Legends Mobile
- Diablo Immortal
- Genshin Impact
- Marvel Snap
- Tower of Fantasy
MIGLIOR SUPPORTO ALLA COMMUNITY
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- No Man's Sky
MIGLIOR INNOVAZIONE NELL'ACCESSIBILITÀ
- As Dusk Falls
- God Of War: Ragnarök
- Return To Monkey Island
- The Last Of Us Part I
- The Quarry
MIGLIOR GIOCO AR/VR
- After The Fall
- Among Us VR
- Bonelab
- Moss: Book II
- Red Matter 2
MIGLIOR GIOCO D'AZIONE
- Bayonetta 3
- Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Neon White
- Sifu
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
MIGLIOR ACTION ADVENTURE
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- God Of War: Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- Tunic
MIGLIOR RPG
- Elden Ring
- Live a Live
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus
- Triangle Strategy
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
MIGLIOR PICCHIADURO
- DNF Duel
- Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R
- The King Of Fighters XV
- Multiversus
- Sifu
MIGLIOR GIOCO PER TUTTA LA FAMIGLIA
- Kirby And The Forgotten Land
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Splatoon 3
MIGLIOR SIMULATORE / STRATEGICO
- Dune: Spice Wars
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope
- Total War: Warhammer III
- Two Point Campus
- Victoria 3
MIGLIOR GIOCO SPORTIVO / RACING
- F1 22
- FIFA 23
- NBA 2K23
- Gran Turismo 7
- Olliolli World
MIGLIOR MULTIPLAYER
- Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Multiversus
- Overwatch 2
- Splatoon 3
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
CREATORE DI CONTENUTI DELL'ANNO
- Karl Jacobs
- Ludwig
- Nibellion
- Nobru
- QTCinderella
MIGLIOR DEBUTTO INDIE
- Neon White
- Norco
- Stray
- Tunic
- Vampire Survivors
MIGLIOR ADATTAMENTO
- Arcane: League of Legends
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- The Cuphead Show!
- Sonic The Hedgehog 2
- Uncharted
GIOCO PIÙ ANTICIPATO
- Final Fantaxy XVI
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Resident Evil 4
- Starfield
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
MIGLIOR GIOCO ESPORTS
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- DOTA 2
- League Of Legends
- Rocket League
- Valorant
MIGLIOR ATLETA ESPORTS
- Jeong "Chovy" Ji-Hoon, clan Gen.G, League of Legends
- Lee "Faker" Sang-Hyeok, clan T1, League of Legends
- Finn "Karrigan" Andersen, clan Faze, CS:GO
- Oleksandr "S1mple" Kostyliev, clan Natus Vincere, CS:GO
- Jacob "Yay" Whiteaker, clan Cloud9, Valorant
MIGLIOR TEAM ESPORTS
- Darkzero, Apex Legends
- Faze Clan, CS:GO
- Gen.G, League of Legends
- LA Thieves, Call of Duty
- Loud, Valorant
MIGLIOR COACH ESPORTS
- Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi, clan Natus Vincere, CS:GO
- Matheus "Bzka" Tarasconi, clan Loud, Valorant
- Erik "D00mbr0s" Sandgren, clan FPX, Valorant
- Robert "Robban" Dahlström, clan Faze, CS:GO
- Go "Score" Dong-Bin, clan Gen.G, League of Legends
MIGLIOR EVENTO ESPORTS
- Evo 2022
- 2022 League of Legends World Championship
- PGL Major Antwerp 2022
- The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational
- Valorant Champions 2022
Commenti
Per fortuna i giochi non si valutano solo su metacritic
Si ma oggettivamente Stray e A plague, sia su metacritic ma ovunque stanno sotto persino ai remake come quello di the last of us e sotto a bayonetta e gran turismo, quindi che senso ha che siano in quella categoria se hanno per la critica stessa punteggi più bassi di questi titoli
E' veramente difficile decidere tra GoW e Elden Ring.
Bayonetta non l'ho giocato, ma pokemon decisamente no
Piuttosto persino Bayonetta 3 e Pokemon Arceus o gran turismo
Ragnarok iniziato giusto giusto ieri sera su PS5, per ora bell'impatto ma poche sorprese visto che la sezione iniziale è stata spoilerata ovunque
A plague tale bel gioco, ma non da goty. Non ha speranze con gow e elden ring
Il problema non è solo la critica ma pure la gente, ormai è di moda l'indie games, e la gente sputa ai tripla AAA perchè troppo mainstream ecc, ok il gioco deve essere la chiave non solo grafica ecc, ma va bene tutto ma ci saranno 2 o 3 indie all'anno decenti veramente, ma ormai no solo indie ovunque
E cosa ci mettevi in quegli slot al posto loro?
Il fatto che ci sia Stray e A Plague Tale: Requiem (ci metterei anche Horizon, ma almeno quello lo posiziono sopra agli altri 2) tra i candidati a Goty fa capire quanto sia scesa in basso la critica videolusica
stray
https://media3.giphy.com/me...