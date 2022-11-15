The Game Awards 2022, le nomination: God Of War Ragnarök fa il botto

Sono uscite le nomination per i The Game Awards 2022: sono ben 31 le categorie quest'anno per quelli che si possono considerare gli equivalenti degli Oscar per il mondo dei videogiochi. Al solito, la categoria più osservata è quella del Game of The Year, ovvero il miglior gioco nel complesso. Per ogni categoria ci sono molteplici titoli tra cui scegliere - generalmente intorno ai cinque: il pubblico è parte integrante del processo di scelta dei vincitori, visto che tutti possono votare. Basta registrare un account.

A breve vi mostreremo tutte le nomination, ma intanto qualche rapida considerazione. Possiamo dire che le categorie top sono sostanzialmente dominate da una manciata di titoli - God of War Ragnarök (recensione), Horizon Forbidden West (recensione) ed Elden Ring spiccano in particolare. Ragnarök è in assoluto il campione di nomination, con ben 10, seguito a ruota da Elden Ring con 8. Tra le sorprese dell'anno spicca invece Stray, il "simulatore di gatto" di BlueTwelve Studio che ha addirittura un punteggio perfetto di 10/10 su Steam (più precisamente, il 97% di recensioni positive su un totale di poco meno di 48.000).

La cerimonia dei Game Awards 2022 si terrà l'8 dicembre; ci sarà tempo fino al 7 dicembre per votare. Ecco tutte le nomination: