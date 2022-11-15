The Game Awards 2022, le nomination: God Of War Ragnarök fa il botto

Sono uscite le nomination per i The Game Awards 2022: sono ben 31 le categorie quest'anno per quelli che si possono considerare gli equivalenti degli Oscar per il mondo dei videogiochi. Al solito, la categoria più osservata è quella del Game of The Year, ovvero il miglior gioco nel complesso. Per ogni categoria ci sono molteplici titoli tra cui scegliere - generalmente intorno ai cinque: il pubblico è parte integrante del processo di scelta dei vincitori, visto che tutti possono votare. Basta registrare un account.

A breve vi mostreremo tutte le nomination, ma intanto qualche rapida considerazione. Possiamo dire che le categorie top sono sostanzialmente dominate da una manciata di titoli - God of War Ragnarök (recensione), Horizon Forbidden West (recensione) ed Elden Ring spiccano in particolare. Ragnarök è in assoluto il campione di nomination, con ben 10, seguito a ruota da Elden Ring con 8. Tra le sorprese dell'anno spicca invece Stray, il "simulatore di gatto" di BlueTwelve Studio che ha addirittura un punteggio perfetto di 10/10 su Steam (più precisamente, il 97% di recensioni positive su un totale di poco meno di 48.000).

La cerimonia dei Game Awards 2022 si terrà l'8 dicembre; ci sarà tempo fino al 7 dicembre per votare. Ecco tutte le nomination:

THE GAME AWARDS 2022: TUTTE LE NOMINATION

GAME OF THE YEAR

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Elden Ring
  • God Of War: Ragnarök
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Stray
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3

MIGLIOR REGIA

  • Elden Ring
  • God Of War: Ragnarök
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Immortality
  • Stray

MIGLIOR COMPARTO NARRATIVO

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Elden Ring
  • God Of War: Ragnarök
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Immortality

MIGLIOR ART DIRECTION

  • Elden Ring
  • God Of War: Ragnarök
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Scorn
  • Stray

MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA E MUSICA

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Elden Ring
  • God Of War: Ragnarök
  • Metal: Hellsinger
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3

MIGLIORI EFFETTI SONORI

  • Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  • Elden Ring
  • God Of War: Ragnarök
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Horizon Forbidden West

MIGLIOR RECITAZIONE

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem: Charlotte McBurney
  • God Of War: Ragnarök: Christopher Judge
  • God Of War: Ragnarök: Sunny Suljic
  • Horizon Forbidden West: Ashly Burch
  • Immortality: Manon Gage

GIOCHI D'IMPATTO

  • A Memoir Blue
  • As Dusk Falls
  • Citizen Sleeper
  • Endling - Extinction is Forever
  • Hindsight
  • I Was A Teenage Exocolonist

MIGLIOR GIOCO IN CORSO

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact

MIGLIOR GIOCO INDIE

  • Cult Of The Lamb
  • Neon White
  • Sifu
  • Stray
  • Tunic

MIGLIOR GIOCO MOBILE

  • Apex Legends Mobile
  • Diablo Immortal
  • Genshin Impact
  • Marvel Snap
  • Tower of Fantasy

MIGLIOR SUPPORTO ALLA COMMUNITY

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • No Man's Sky

MIGLIOR INNOVAZIONE NELL'ACCESSIBILITÀ

  • As Dusk Falls
  • God Of War: Ragnarök
  • Return To Monkey Island
  • The Last Of Us Part I
  • The Quarry

MIGLIOR GIOCO AR/VR

  • After The Fall
  • Among Us VR
  • Bonelab
  • Moss: Book II
  • Red Matter 2

MIGLIOR GIOCO D'AZIONE

  • Bayonetta 3
  • Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  • Neon White
  • Sifu
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

MIGLIOR ACTION ADVENTURE

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • God Of War: Ragnarök
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Stray
  • Tunic

MIGLIOR RPG

  • Elden Ring
  • Live a Live
  • Pokémon Legends: Arceus
  • Triangle Strategy
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3

MIGLIOR PICCHIADURO

  • DNF Duel
  • Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R
  • The King Of Fighters XV
  • Multiversus
  • Sifu

MIGLIOR GIOCO PER TUTTA LA FAMIGLIA

  • Kirby And The Forgotten Land
  • Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope
  • Nintendo Switch Sports
  • Splatoon 3

MIGLIOR SIMULATORE / STRATEGICO

  • Dune: Spice Wars
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope
  • Total War: Warhammer III
  • Two Point Campus
  • Victoria 3

MIGLIOR GIOCO SPORTIVO / RACING

  • F1 22
  • FIFA 23
  • NBA 2K23
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • Olliolli World

MIGLIOR MULTIPLAYER

  • Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  • Multiversus
  • Overwatch 2
  • Splatoon 3
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

CREATORE DI CONTENUTI DELL'ANNO

  • Karl Jacobs
  • Ludwig
  • Nibellion
  • Nobru
  • QTCinderella

MIGLIOR DEBUTTO INDIE

  • Neon White
  • Norco
  • Stray
  • Tunic
  • Vampire Survivors

MIGLIOR ADATTAMENTO

  • Arcane: League of Legends
  • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
  • The Cuphead Show!
  • Sonic The Hedgehog 2
  • Uncharted

GIOCO PIÙ ANTICIPATO

  • Final Fantaxy XVI
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Starfield
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

MIGLIOR GIOCO ESPORTS

  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  • DOTA 2
  • League Of Legends
  • Rocket League
  • Valorant

MIGLIOR ATLETA ESPORTS

  • Jeong "Chovy" Ji-Hoon, clan Gen.G, League of Legends
  • Lee "Faker" Sang-Hyeok, clan T1, League of Legends
  • Finn "Karrigan" Andersen, clan Faze, CS:GO
  • Oleksandr "S1mple" Kostyliev, clan Natus Vincere, CS:GO
  • Jacob "Yay" Whiteaker, clan Cloud9, Valorant

MIGLIOR TEAM ESPORTS

  • Darkzero, Apex Legends
  • Faze Clan, CS:GO
  • Gen.G, League of Legends
  • LA Thieves, Call of Duty
  • Loud, Valorant

MIGLIOR COACH ESPORTS

  • Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi, clan Natus Vincere, CS:GO
  • Matheus "Bzka" Tarasconi, clan Loud, Valorant
  • Erik "D00mbr0s" Sandgren, clan FPX, Valorant
  • Robert "Robban" Dahlström, clan Faze, CS:GO
  • Go "Score" Dong-Bin, clan Gen.G, League of Legends

MIGLIOR EVENTO ESPORTS

  • Evo 2022
  • 2022 League of Legends World Championship
  • PGL Major Antwerp 2022
  • The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational
  • Valorant Champions 2022
