Golden Globe 2024, tutti i vincitori. Trionfo per Oppenheimer, The Bear e Succession

13 Marzo 2023
Tre grandi vincitori sono emersi da questa edizione dei Golden Globe, la prima post-HFPA dopo le polemiche su inclusività degli scorsi mesi: nel mondo delle serie TV, Succession, che arriva addirittura a eguagliare il record di Mad Men e X-Files per il numero di vittorie nella categoria “Miglior serie drammatica”, e The Bear, con tre vittorie su cinque nomination; nel mondo del cinema, invece, ha spadroneggiato Oppenheimer, che si è portato a casa cinque premi su otto nomination (tra cui miglior film drammatico, miglior regia, miglior attore drammatico). Lieve delusione per Barbie,che aveva ricevuto il maggior numero di nomination ma alla fine se ne sono concretizzate solo due, peraltro non particolarmente importanti.
Di seguito la lista completa delle nomination, con evidenziati in rosso e grassetto i vincitori:
Miglior film drammatico
- “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)
- “Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
- “Maestro” (Netflix)
- “Past Lives” (A24)
- “The Zone of Interest” (A24)
- “Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon)
Miglior film comico o musical
- “Barbie” (Warner Bros.)
- “Poor Things” (Searchlight Pictures)
- “American Fiction” (MGM)
- “The Holdovers” (Focus Features)
- “May December” (Netflix)
- “Air” (Amazon MGM Studios)
Miglior regista
- Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”
- Greta Gerwig — “Barbie”
- Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things”
- Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer”
- Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Celine Song — “Past Lives”
Miglior sceneggiatura
- “Barbie” — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
- “Poor Things” — Tony McNamara
- “Oppenheimer” — Christopher Nolan
- “Killers of the Flower Moon” — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
- “Past Lives” — Celine Song
- “Anatomy of a Fall” — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
Miglior attore in un film drammatico
- Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”
- Cillian Murphy — “Oppenheimer”
- Leonardo DiCaprio — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Colman Domingo — “Rustin”
- Andrew Scott — “All of Us Strangers”
- Barry Keoghan — “Saltburn”
Miglior attrice in un film drammatico
- Lily Gladstone — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Carey Mulligan – “Maestro”
- Sandra Hüller – “Anatomy of a Fall”
- Annette Bening — “Nyad”
- Greta Lee — “Past Lives”
- Cailee Spaeny — “Priscilla”
Miglior attrice in un film comico o musical
- Fantasia Barrino – “The Color Purple”
- Jennifer Lawrence – “No Hard Feelings”
- Natalie Portman – “May December”
- Alma Pöysti – “Fallen Leaves”
- Margot Robbie – “Barbie”
- Emma Stone – “Poor Things”
Miglior attrice in un film comico o musical
- Nicolas Cage — “Dream Scenario”
- Timothée Chalamet — “Wonka”
- Matt Damon — “Air”
- Paul Giamatti — “The Holdovers”
- Joaquin Phoenix — “Beau Is Afraid”
- Jeffrey Wright — “American Fiction”
Miglior attore non protagonista in un film
- Willem Dafoe — “Poor Things”
- Robert DeNiro — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Robert Downey Jr. — “Oppenheimer”
- Ryan Gosling — “Barbie”
- Charles Melton — “May December”
- Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Things”
Miglior attrice non protagonista in un film
- Emily Blunt — “Oppenheimer”
- Danielle Brooks — “The Color Purple”
- Jodie Foster — “Nyad”
- Julianne Moore — “May December”
- Rosamund Pike — “Saltburn”
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Holdovers”
Miglior serie drammatica
- “1923” (Paramount+)
- “The Crown” (Netflix)
- “The Diplomat” (Netflix)
- “The Last of Us” (HBO)
- “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)
- “Succession” (HBO)
Miglior serie tv comedy
- “The Bear” (FX)
- “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
- “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
- “Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee)
- “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
- “Barry” (HBO)
Miglior attore in una serie drammatica
- Pedro Pascal — “The Last of Us”
- Kieran Culkin — “Succession”
- Jeremy Strong — “Succession”
- Brian Cox — “Succession”
- Gary Oldman — “Slow Horses”
- Dominic West — “The Crown”
Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica
- Helen Mirren — “1923”
- Bella Ramsey — “The Last of Us”
- Keri Russell — “The Diplomat”
- Sarah Snook — “Succession”
- Imelda Staunton — “The Crown”
- Emma Stone — “The Curse”
Miglior attrice in una serie tv comedy
- Ayo Edebiri — “The Bear”
- Natasha Lyonne — “Poker Face”
- Quinta Brunson — “Abbott Elementary”
- Rachel Brosnahan — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Selena Gomez — “Only Murders in the Building”
- Elle Fanning – “The Great”
Miglior attore in una serie tv comica
- Bill Hader — “Barry”
- Steve Martin — “Only Murders in the Building”
- Martin Short — “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jason Segel — “Shrinking”
- Jason Sudeikis — “Ted Lasso”
- Jeremy Allen White — “The Bear”
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie tv
- Billy Crudup — “The Morning Show”
- Matthew Macfadyen — “Succession”
- James Marsden — “Jury Duty”
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach — “The Bear”
- Alan Ruck — “Succession”
- Alexander Skarsgård — “Succession”
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie tv
- Elizabeth Debicki — “The Crown”
- Abby Elliott — “The Bear”
- Christina Ricci — “Yellowjackets”
- J. Smith-Cameron — “Succession”
- Meryl Streep — “Only Murders in the Building”
- Hannah Waddingham — “Ted Lasso”
Miglior miniserie
- “Beef”
- “Lessons in Chemistry”
- “Daisy Jones & the Six”
- “All the Light We Cannot See”
- “Fellow Travelers”
- “Fargo”
Miglior attore in una miniserie
- Matt Bomer — “Fellow Travelers”
- Sam Claflin — “Daisy Jones & the Six”
- Jon Hamm — “Fargo”
- Woody Harrelson — “White House Plumbers”
- David Oyelowo — “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”
- Steven Yeun — “Beef”
Miglior attrice in una miniserie
- Riley Keough — “Daisy Jones & the Six”
- Brie Larson — “Lessons in Chemistry”
- Elizabeth Olsen — “Love and Death”
- Juno Temple — “Fargo”
- Rachel Weisz — “Dead Ringers”
- Ali Wong — “Beef”
Miglior colonna sonora originale
- Ludwig Göransson — “Oppenheimer”
- Jerskin Fendrix — “Poor Things”
- Robbie Robertson — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
- Mica Levi — “The Zone of Interest”
- Daniel Pemberton — “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
- Joe Hisaishi — “The Boy and the Heron”
Miglior film straniero
- “Anatomy of a Fall” (Neon) — Francia
- “Fallen Leaves” (Mubi) — Finlandia
- “Io Capitano” (01 Distribution) — Italia
- “Past Lives” (A24) — Stati Uniti
- “Society of the Snow” (Netflix) — Spagna
- “The Zone of Interest” (A24) — Regno Unito
Miglior canzone
- “Barbie” — “What Was I Made For?”, Billie Eilish e Finneas
- “Barbie” — “Dance the Night”, Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson e Andrew Wyatt
- “She Came to Me” — “Addicted to Romance”, Bruce Springsteen e Patti Scialfa
- “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” — “Peaches”, Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond e John Spiker
- “Barbie” — “I’m Just Ken”, Mark Ronson e Andrew Wyatt
- “Rustin” — “Road to Freedom”, Lenny Kravitz
Miglior film d’animazione
- “The Boy and the Heron” (GKids)
- “Elemental” (Disney)
- “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)
- “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Universal Pictures)
- “Suzume” (Toho Co.)
- “Wish” (Disney)
Film campioni d'incasso al botteghino
- “Barbie” (Warner Bros.)
- “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (Disney)
- “John Wick: Chapter 4” (Lionsgate Films)
- “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” (Paramount Pictures)
- “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)
- “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)
- “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Universal Pictures)
- “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” (AMC Theatres)
Miglior spettacolo di Stand-up Comedy
- Ricky Gervais: "Armageddon"
- Chris Rock: "Selective Outrage"
- Trevor Noah: "Where Was I"
- Amy Schumer: "Emergency Contact"
- Sarah Silverman: "Someone You Love"
- Wanda Sykes: "I Am An Entertainer"
Commenti
Fatemi dire giusto il successo di Oppenheimer, però sono deluso che anche quest'anno tra i film stranieri non ha vinto l'Italia con "Io Kapitano"!
Sono così contento che abbia vinto qualcosa "Poor Things"
Quella pila di materia organica anfibia di Barbie ha vinto anche troppa roba lol.
Era certo che "Oppenheimer" vincesse il premio come miglior film, anche se "Killers of the Flower Moon" è stato comunque un ottimo film.
Murphy e Robert Downey J. ECCEZIONALI.