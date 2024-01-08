Golden Globe 2024, tutti i vincitori. Trionfo per Oppenheimer, The Bear e Succession

Tre grandi vincitori sono emersi da questa edizione dei Golden Globe, la prima post-HFPA dopo le polemiche su inclusività degli scorsi mesi: nel mondo delle serie TV, Succession, che arriva addirittura a eguagliare il record di Mad Men e X-Files per il numero di vittorie nella categoria “Miglior serie drammatica”, e The Bear, con tre vittorie su cinque nomination; nel mondo del cinema, invece, ha spadroneggiato Oppenheimer, che si è portato a casa cinque premi su otto nomination (tra cui miglior film drammatico, miglior regia, miglior attore drammatico). Lieve delusione per Barbie,che aveva ricevuto il maggior numero di nomination ma alla fine se ne sono concretizzate solo due, peraltro non particolarmente importanti.

Di seguito la lista completa delle nomination, con evidenziati in rosso e grassetto i vincitori: